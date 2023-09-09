‘When did they start selling this?’ A Shopper Found Cans Of Modelo And Pabst Blue Ribbon At A $0.99 Store
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about a SCORE!
Well, at least in theory…
Because if a store is selling cans of beer for only 99 cents each, you gotta think that there’s something wrong with them or that they’ve been sitting in a warehouse for a few years.
But beggars can’t be choosers, and a woman posted a TikTok video and told viewers that he found cans of Modelo for only 99 cents at a store.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When did the 99 cents store start selling this?”
She seemed to be pretty blown away by his find and exclaimed, “Like… whaaaattt?”
But we still have to wonder how long those cans have been sitting there…
Here’s the video.
@thispaisa323
There had to be something wrong with this stuff. No way that’s fresh beer.
