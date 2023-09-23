‘Why don’t we do future class where we worry about our futures?’ A Man Talked About What He Thinks Are The Top-Five Useless Things People Learn in School
by Matthew Gilligan
Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology…
Do you remember that hit song by Sam Cooke from all the way back in the 1960s?
If not, look it up, because it’s a classic…
And it reminded me of the things that a guy named Jacob talked about in a viral TikTok video that he posted.
Jacob posted a video and talked about “the Top 5 Useless Things You Learn in School”…at least in his opinion.
Number 5 on his list is trigonometry. He said, “how many triangles do you see out here? None.”
Ancient history came in at Number 4 and Jacob said, “If it’s ancient history, why are we wasting our time with it, don’t we all have enough going on today? Why don’t we do future class where we worry about our futures?”
Jacob said that Algebra landed at Number 3 on the list and he wondered why he wasted so many years learning about it.
Number 2 will probably be a little bit controversial…P.E.
He said, “they didn’t teach me jack in there.”
And Number 1 on Jacob’s list was…wait for it…Calculus.”
He added that he thinks Calculus is “the devil himself.”
There you have it!
Here’s what he had to say.
@jacobmhoff
Follow here and Instagram @jacobmhoff
And here’s how people reacted.
One TikTokker made an excellent point…
This viewer uses trigonometry…so take that!
And one person pointed out something interesting…
He’s got a point. Or two. Or five.