‘You know it’s not soundproof, right?’ A Restaurant Employee Had a Meltdown in the Walk-In Refrigerator…But Everyone Heard Him

by Matthew Gilligan

Anyone who has ever worked in a restaurant knows that it’s hard work and it can really wear you down.

And these folks ALSO know that the walk-in refrigerator is where employees go to let it all out and clear their heads before they have to go back to work.

A video posted to TikTok showed an employee at a restaurant in Pennsylvania getting away from it all to LET IT ALL OUT.

The video showed in the walk-in fridge and viewers can hear someone screaming and swearing behind the closed door.

A short time later, the employee walks out and seems totally calm.

Someone off-camera says, “You know it’s not soundproof, right?”

The text overlay on the video reads, “If you’ve ever worked in a kitchen then you will understand.”

Check out the video.

@rbargrill

#kitchenstaff #restaurant #serverlife #manager #fyp

♬ original sound – TheBlondeBrewer

And here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said this place was soundproof so no one could hear him.

Another TikTokker said the walk-in is where employees go to gather themselves.

And one person said all servers go to the walk-in to cry.

I think we’ve all wanted to go into the freezer and shout at one point or another.

Take care of yourself, fam.

