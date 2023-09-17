‘You know it’s not soundproof, right?’ A Restaurant Employee Had a Meltdown in the Walk-In Refrigerator…But Everyone Heard Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Anyone who has ever worked in a restaurant knows that it’s hard work and it can really wear you down.
And these folks ALSO know that the walk-in refrigerator is where employees go to let it all out and clear their heads before they have to go back to work.
A video posted to TikTok showed an employee at a restaurant in Pennsylvania getting away from it all to LET IT ALL OUT.
The video showed in the walk-in fridge and viewers can hear someone screaming and swearing behind the closed door.
A short time later, the employee walks out and seems totally calm.
Someone off-camera says, “You know it’s not soundproof, right?”
The text overlay on the video reads, “If you’ve ever worked in a kitchen then you will understand.”
Check out the video.
And here’s what people had to say.
One viewer said this place was soundproof so no one could hear him.
Another TikTokker said the walk-in is where employees go to gather themselves.
And one person said all servers go to the walk-in to cry.
I think we’ve all wanted to go into the freezer and shout at one point or another.
Take care of yourself, fam.