This Car Expert Reveals The Shortlist Of Reliable Cars Available For Under $5K. – ‘It will last forever.’

by Laura Lynott

The price of second hand cars have gone way up since the pandemic, so it’s really handy when you’ve got tips on how to buy a vehicle with staying power

And all for under $5,000.

TikTok car expert @rudycars2 gives advice on cars, and he’s recently caught people’s imagination when he recommended the best inexpensive cars on the market.

He told his followers: “Reliable cars you can get for under five grand.”

He listed the 2010 Nissan Xterra, which is affordable and has off-road capabilities.

“You pick it up with some higher mileage, it will last forever.”

He then recommended the 2010 Toyota Camry and said with some higher mileage on the clock, people can pick one up for under $5k.

“They last forever,” he said.

The final car in the top three recommendations was the 2015 Subaru Forester. This was the only SUV in his selection.

“You can easily pick this thing up with 90 to 100,000 miles. It will last forever.”

Hopefully this post will be helpful to folks looking for a new pre-owned car, that let’s face it, ain’t really gonna last forever! Ha.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Some folks want more details!

Is it a game of hide and seek?

Now that ain’t $5k!

It sounds like it still might be a trick to find them at this price.

I guess you could go hunting, though!

