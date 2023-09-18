September 18, 2023 at 4:18 am

‘You never have to open the salt shaker again.’ A Man Showed How To Actually Pour Morton Salt That Nobody Knows About

Salt lovers, your day has come!

Well…maybe…

A fella named Chris shared a video on TikTok and he claimed that he has THE hack for pouring salt out of the iconic Morton Salt containers…but some folks weren’t really buying it.

In the video, Chris said, “I was today years old when I found out that I’ve been pouring salt the whole time.”

Chris told viewers that the metal dispenser on top of the container can be manipulated to control the way the salt flows.

He said, “You just [have] to move that cardboard thing and you never have to open the salt shaker again. It’s designed for you to just pour the salt like this.”

Bam!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This viewer couldn’t get this to work.

Another individual has their own secret way of pouring salt.

And this person learned this late in life.

Better late than never!

I’m genuinely impressed. Never knew this.

