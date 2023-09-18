‘You never have to open the salt shaker again.’ A Man Showed How To Actually Pour Morton Salt That Nobody Knows About
by Matthew Gilligan
Salt lovers, your day has come!
Well…maybe…
A fella named Chris shared a video on TikTok and he claimed that he has THE hack for pouring salt out of the iconic Morton Salt containers…but some folks weren’t really buying it.
In the video, Chris said, “I was today years old when I found out that I’ve been pouring salt the whole time.”
Chris told viewers that the metal dispenser on top of the container can be manipulated to control the way the salt flows.
He said, “You just [have] to move that cardboard thing and you never have to open the salt shaker again. It’s designed for you to just pour the salt like this.”
Bam!
Here’s the video.
I’m genuinely impressed. Never knew this.