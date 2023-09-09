September 9, 2023 at 6:42 am

‘You think you’re above everybody.’ Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think She’s Breaking The Law

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokNoBathroom You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

People can be so rude sometimes…

And one of the glorious things about TikTok is that people who are rude can be put on blast like this woman who was filmed by a contractor while doing a job.

The video shows the woman, who is the homeowner where the contractor is working, getting upset with the man because he used the bathroom in her house.

The woman told the man he needs to use the bathroom on his own time and he’s prohibited from using the one in her house.

She said, “No, it’s not a public bathroom. It’s a house, and I don’t want anybody going to the bathroom.”

She seems like a real treat…

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.01.28 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

The man filming the video said, “You have no right to be yelling at someone. Just because we’re Mexican you have no right—”

The woman promptly cut him off and said, “I’m a Mexican, too.”

“Exactly, and you think you’re above everybody,” the man replied.

The woman became angry and said, “You need to leave right now; you need to leave now!”

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.01.46 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

The man headed outside while his co-worker continued to lay down the tile.

He then told the woman that workers have rights, such as being able to take 15-minute breaks while they work.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.02.02 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@alexvueltas0

@Osha

♬ original sound – Alex

Now let’s see what people had to say.

This viewer said they felt bad for the guy’s co-worker.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.02.19 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said this is against the law.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.02.32 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they wouldn’t stand for this.

Screen Shot 2023 09 04 at 11.02.50 AM You think you’re above everybody. Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think Shes Breaking The Law

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this doesn’t seem legal.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter