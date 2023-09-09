‘You think you’re above everybody.’ Homeowner Wouldn’t Let A Contractor Use The Bathroom And People Think She’s Breaking The Law
by Matthew Gilligan
People can be so rude sometimes…
And one of the glorious things about TikTok is that people who are rude can be put on blast like this woman who was filmed by a contractor while doing a job.
The video shows the woman, who is the homeowner where the contractor is working, getting upset with the man because he used the bathroom in her house.
The woman told the man he needs to use the bathroom on his own time and he’s prohibited from using the one in her house.
She said, “No, it’s not a public bathroom. It’s a house, and I don’t want anybody going to the bathroom.”
She seems like a real treat…
The man filming the video said, “You have no right to be yelling at someone. Just because we’re Mexican you have no right—”
The woman promptly cut him off and said, “I’m a Mexican, too.”
“Exactly, and you think you’re above everybody,” the man replied.
The woman became angry and said, “You need to leave right now; you need to leave now!”
The man headed outside while his co-worker continued to lay down the tile.
He then told the woman that workers have rights, such as being able to take 15-minute breaks while they work.
Take a look at the video.
@alexvueltas0
@Osha
