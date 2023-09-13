‘Your current supervisor is going to be your BFF.’ A Remote Worker Shared Advice About How To Trick Recruiters Who Ask for References For Remote Jobs
by Matthew Gilligan
Providing references to potential employers is always a tricky thing.
Which ones do you give them?
Will they backfire?
It can really be a roll of the dice…
And a woman named Kayy posted a TikTok video where she talked about how people (including you!) can trick recruiters with bogus references and padded resumes for remote jobs…and that includes a bogus job, as well!
Kayy said that if a recruiter asks to speak to the supervisor at your current “job”, all you have to do is get a friend or family member to pose as your boss…at a company that doesn’t exist.
She said, “Your supervisor is going to be your BFF, and BFF is going to have a voicemail that goes something like this: ‘Hi, you’ve reached the voicemail box of Heather Beth, I am either in a meeting or away from my desk, please go ahead and leave your name and number and I will get back to you as soon as I can. Thanks.’ And Heather Beth is going to call back and do a reference check or job verification.”
Kayy also said that people should say that their most recent job is a contract job that they recently left or is about to end so you can say that you’re now looking for something more permanent.
She said, “Boom! You want to stay, you want longevity, you want room to grow, and you want sustainability; they are going to look at you like you are a rockstar.”
Kayy also said that people should pump up their resumes and say that they have one year of experience in an entry-level position and that they again should have a friend or family member pose as the supervisor of the company.
Kayy also told viewers that if they fail to verify a fake job with a phone call to your “supervisor,” recruiters might want to see a W-2 or IRS transcripts, and those can’t be faked…
So you better have a friend or family member who is a convincing liar!
Here’s what she had to say.
Well… do it if you dare!
