September 22, 2023 at 12:23 pm

‘Your hometown sounds like a paradise to me.’ A Man Talked About The Difficulties Of Growing Up In A Small Town But People Kind Of Love It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

Hey, small towns aren’t for everyone.

But if you grow up in one, you might feel trapped and stifled by the lack of excitement and the lack of opportunities.

But there are probably a lot of great things about small-town life, too!

A young man named Mack shared a TikTok video and talked about the realities of growing up in an out-of-the-way place.

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

Mack said, “Growing up in a small town was pretty boring. I mean, we literally only have one stop light.”

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

He also told viewers about the size of his graduating class, how everything in town closes before 9 p.m., and that his town doesn’t have a whole lot of standard businesses, like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Chipotle, etc.

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

Check out his video.

@mackharrisonn

The small town struggle is real 😂 #smalltown

♬ original sound – mack harrison

Mack shared another video and rattled off more things about what life is like in a town like his and he poked a lot of fun at his reality.

Check out what he had to say.

@mackharrisonn

They’re always saying some stuff like this 😂 #smalltown

♬ original sound – mack harrison

Here’s what people had to say.

This person seems pretty into the idea.

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

Another TikTokker came from a REALLY small town.

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

And one person who has always been a city dweller thinks this sounds like paradise.

Source: TikTok/@mackharrisonn

Yeah, the small town life actually sounds pretty good these days.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter