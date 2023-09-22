‘Your hometown sounds like a paradise to me.’ A Man Talked About The Difficulties Of Growing Up In A Small Town But People Kind Of Love It
Hey, small towns aren’t for everyone.
But if you grow up in one, you might feel trapped and stifled by the lack of excitement and the lack of opportunities.
But there are probably a lot of great things about small-town life, too!
A young man named Mack shared a TikTok video and talked about the realities of growing up in an out-of-the-way place.
Mack said, “Growing up in a small town was pretty boring. I mean, we literally only have one stop light.”
He also told viewers about the size of his graduating class, how everything in town closes before 9 p.m., and that his town doesn’t have a whole lot of standard businesses, like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Chipotle, etc.
Check out his video.
@mackharrisonn
The small town struggle is real 😂 #smalltown
Mack shared another video and rattled off more things about what life is like in a town like his and he poked a lot of fun at his reality.
Check out what he had to say.
@mackharrisonn
They’re always saying some stuff like this 😂 #smalltown
Here’s what people had to say.
This person seems pretty into the idea.
Another TikTokker came from a REALLY small town.
And one person who has always been a city dweller thinks this sounds like paradise.
Yeah, the small town life actually sounds pretty good these days.
