‘You’re not who you say you are.’ A Woman Warned About Wearing Too Much Makeup in a Driver’s License Photo
by Matthew Gilligan
A word to the wise, friends: don’t look your very best in your driver’s license photos…
Because it might end up causing you a HUGE headache down the road.
A woman named Melody found this out the hard way and warned TikTok viewers that it’s a bad idea to use “catfish” photos when you head to the DMV because if you do your makeup in such a way that you might look unrecognizable, you’re gonna have some issues.
In her video, Melody is visibly upset and she said, “This is a reminder to not be a bad ***** in your driver’s license. ‘Cause when you have to confirm your identity with like Equifax or something, and they make you send a picture of your ID, they’re gonna be like, ‘You’re not who you say you are.’”
Didn’t see that one coming, huh?
Melody showed viewers her driver’s license photo and said, “Cause they’re gonna be like, ‘There’s no way in hell you’re this *****, but then this is what you send us?’”
She then added, “Not even this like. I have a filter on, so I look way worse than this.”
Melody said her I.D. photo caused her to have difficulties verifying her identity after someone stole her information and opened up credit cards in her name.
She showed viewers paperwork and said, “So the person who got credit cards and **** in my name, these are the addresses he used and it’s on my file and I don’t know how to remove them cause I can’t verify my identity. This is—I never lived at these. Ever.”
Sounds like a total nightmare.
Take a look at her video.
@melodysrose
i am me!!!! 😭
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person said this looks JUST like her.
Another individual had some good advice…
And this TikTokker told her what she needs to do next to clear this up.
I’m never gonna have this problem of being a baddie, but for all you gals out there… take note!