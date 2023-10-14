October 14, 2023 at 10:33 am

‘$3,000 at Chili’s?’ A Man Said He Spent $25,000 On DoorDash In One Year, But People Aren’t Made At Him

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

This is pretty wild!

A man named Jason who works as a journalist in Nashville, Tennessee posted a tweet where he talked about how he spent a whopping $25,000 on DoorDash meals over the course of one year and it got a ton of people talking.

In his tweet, Jason wrote, “I really find this stat hard to believe. I spent $25K last year… How is anyone living on $40K/yr?”

A TikTok user posted a video and talked about how ridiculous he thought this whole situation was.

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

The man said, “$25,000 is a lot to spend on eating out. $3,000 at Chili’s? Let me ask you: What is on the Chili’s menu that would make you want to spend $3,000 there?”

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

The man talked about some of Jason’s other food choices and expressed shock that someone would spend over $1,500 at Hooters.

Hey, to each their own, right?

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

Check out his video.

@meme_saint_laurent

#greenscreen im just being a hater at this point

♬ original sound – meme_saint_laurent

And here’s the breakdown of how much money Jason spent at different places.

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

One person said they’ve spent a good chunk of change at one particular place.

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

Another individual is on board with spending money at Freddy’s.

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

And this TikTokker said this is totally believable.

Source: Twitter/@jasondotnews

Learn. How. To. Cook.

