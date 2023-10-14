‘$3,000 at Chili’s?’ A Man Said He Spent $25,000 On DoorDash In One Year, But People Aren’t Made At Him
by Matthew Gilligan
This is pretty wild!
A man named Jason who works as a journalist in Nashville, Tennessee posted a tweet where he talked about how he spent a whopping $25,000 on DoorDash meals over the course of one year and it got a ton of people talking.
In his tweet, Jason wrote, “I really find this stat hard to believe. I spent $25K last year… How is anyone living on $40K/yr?”
A TikTok user posted a video and talked about how ridiculous he thought this whole situation was.
The man said, “$25,000 is a lot to spend on eating out. $3,000 at Chili’s? Let me ask you: What is on the Chili’s menu that would make you want to spend $3,000 there?”
The man talked about some of Jason’s other food choices and expressed shock that someone would spend over $1,500 at Hooters.
Hey, to each their own, right?
Check out his video.
And here’s the breakdown of how much money Jason spent at different places.
I really find this stat hard to believe… just exported my #DoorDash data to confirm, and i spent $25K last year just on that… how is anyone living on $40K/yr ? https://t.co/tFpS2UA2xG pic.twitter.com/I9D2n7ewPK
— Jason Steen (@jasondotnews) February 22, 2023
