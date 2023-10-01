‘I couldn’t hang.’ Boyfriend And Girlfriend Go Head To Head In Applebee’s Endless Wing Challenge
by Laura Lynott
Yes, we know you’ve heard about the $12.99 endless wings at Applebee’s.
But how do people keep downing ALL these wings?
Where do they put them all?
The story today concerns a boyfriend and girlfriend who absolutely crush some plates.
While the guy peruses the menu, his girlfriend tucks into garlic parm and fries – mmmm.
And then he enjoys spicy honey something wings but then we see his girlfriend on course eight.
And then he’s on FIFTEEN!
What?
But hey, he wins because she only made it to TWELVE.
But how?!
Then we see him make it to 38! But it doesn’t seem he’s able to finish that plate.
Here’s the full clip:
@simply.a.don
#greenscreenvideo i couldnt hang 😭 #happiness #food #applebees #sponseeus #funny #foodvideos #wings #bonelesswings #foodchallenge #fyp @Applebee’s Grill + Bar @quan.the.don @Ksuave world
Here’s what folks thought about this couple who WINGED dinner – get it?!
It’s all about the happy buzz!
Yeah we don’t find the trolls too cute tbh!
And yes, it IS a bargain but WHO COULD EAT SO MUCH!
We’re pretty sure that y’all are gonna keep crushing these wings, and we’re here for it!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · applebee’s, deals, food, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral, wings