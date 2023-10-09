Arby’s Customer Shows The $5 Loaded Fries And Explains Why She’s Here For Them
by Laura Lynott
Warning – it looks like this content is pretty mouth watering!
This Arby’s fan has revealed her favourite snack is a budgetary $5. Say what?!
And now for the BIG reveal!
Just look at this. Yum!
This dinner looks delicious and it won’t hurt your pocket, either! And a lot of posters agreed that Arby’s was their favourite place to eat.
When dinner comes with a favourable price tag, what’s not to like!
The budget-friendly fries are loaded with chicken, bacon and cheese.
Mmmmm.
This clip has us licking our lips! And who can complain about that? Well, certainly not this super fan!
“I love sayin’ ‘who be eatin’ at Arby’s?’ Is it just me? ‘Cause this was only $5,” the woman tells her followers.
We think this lady should be getting commission!
Look at what fast-food lovin’ folks are saying!
One person gave a tip to switch out which fries get loaded.
And some rave reviews for the sliders…
And don’t sleep on those mozzarella sticks!
Go get those fries, fam!