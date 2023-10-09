October 9, 2023 at 4:28 am

Arby’s Customer Shows The $5 Loaded Fries And Explains Why She’s Here For Them

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

Warning – it looks like this content is pretty mouth watering!

This Arby’s fan has revealed her favourite snack is a budgetary $5.  Say what?!

And now for the BIG reveal!

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

Just look at this.  Yum!

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

This dinner looks delicious and it won’t hurt your pocket, either! And a lot of posters agreed that Arby’s was their favourite place to eat.

When dinner comes with a favourable price tag, what’s not to like!

The budget-friendly fries are loaded with chicken, bacon and cheese.

Mmmmm.

This clip has us licking our lips!  And who can complain about that?  Well, certainly not this super fan!

“I love sayin’ ‘who be eatin’ at Arby’s?’ Is it just me? ‘Cause this was only $5,” the woman tells her followers.

We think this lady should be getting commission!

@brittbratt305

#fastfood #food #foryoupage #newfood

♬ original sound – Brittany

Look at what fast-food lovin’ folks are saying!

One person gave a tip to switch out which fries get loaded.

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

And some rave reviews for the sliders…

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

And don’t sleep on those mozzarella sticks!

Source: TikTok/@brittbratt305

Go get those fries, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter