‘Best $40 i spent in my life.’ Construction Worker Tricks Co-worker Into Quitting After “Striking It Rich”
by Trisha Leigh
In absolutely every profession in the world, there are good people and bad people. People who are there to do their best job and those who are there just to get paid, and all kinds in between.
OP works in construction, and one of the unwritten rules is that anything found in the walls of a renovation (empty homes only) is kept by the finder.
I work for a construction company and we do remodeling on homes.
We have a rule here that we get to keep anything we find hidden behind the walls.
One of his new coworkers was one of the bad kind – showing up late, never taking responsibility for their mistakes, and even going so far as to invade OP’s privacy in an attempt to make him look bad.
We hired this guy (we really needed a worker badly) who was a total a-hole from day one. Ive been working for this company for 5 years and this guy has only been doing construction for 1 year after he got fired from his accounting job for getting a dui.
Anyways..he would always make fun of my clothes and my accent and one day he went too far by telling my boss about my private instagram account pics. He got on my phone and looked through my instagram page and showed my boss pictures of me smoking weed. ( little did he know that my boss is my friend from 8 years when we used to smoke together before we both quit)
i was so mad that he violated my privacy then i made a plan to screw him over. He was the kind of guy who would always come in late and complain that trains or traffic is why he was always late.
So, OP hatched a plan.
One day i overheard him saying that if he won the lottery he would quit this job for not getting the “respect” he deserves. (You have to earn your respect here.)
One day i bought some fake gold coins online and i put them in a metal box i found at the antique store and waited for a chance to hide it in a wall.
It went off without a hitch and the guy buried himself, quitting due to being “rich.”
Luckily i did not have to wait long. The day he found the coins it seemed like it was his best day ever. First thing he did when he opened the box.. he called my boss a fing loser and he quit immediately on the spot.
He said” f this place..I’m rich”… Lol.. little did he know was that, that was the best day of my life.
After he quit my boss told us that he was going to fire him anyways for always showing up late…i wish i could see the look on his face when he finds out the gold coins are fake.
Best $40 i spent in my life.
I bet Reddit is hooting and hollering at home!
The top comment says this guy seems pretty dumb.
I mean, who does that?
They say it’s pretty obvious the guy doesn’t really think ahead.
Everyone wants updates.
I kind of want updates, too.
This guy sounds like a real-life George Costanza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, employment, picture, prorevenge, reddit, top, tricks