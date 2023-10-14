October 14, 2023 at 4:21 pm

‘Cake decorators have nothing to worry about.’ Robots Are Decorating Cakes And A Woman Shared A Video Showing How They Do It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jilliangfarris

The future is now!

Well, at least it is when it comes to robots decorating cakes…

A woman named Jillian posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she got a cake from the bakery department at a Kroger store…and a robot was in charge of the presentation.

The caption to Jillian’s video says, “A robot decorated my birthday cake. Cake decorators have nothing to worry about but it’s a fun novelty lol.”

That’s a zinger!

The machine is called the Cake Writer and some Kroger stores have been testing out the robot since July 2023.

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer would take advantage of this cake robot.

Another individual likes that this is an option.

And one TikTokker asked a good question…

Hmmm…

I think they’re right when they say cake decorators have nothing to worry about.

A cool sign of the times, though!

