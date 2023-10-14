‘Cake decorators have nothing to worry about.’ Robots Are Decorating Cakes And A Woman Shared A Video Showing How They Do It
by Matthew Gilligan
The future is now!
Well, at least it is when it comes to robots decorating cakes…
A woman named Jillian posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she got a cake from the bakery department at a Kroger store…and a robot was in charge of the presentation.
The caption to Jillian’s video says, “A robot decorated my birthday cake. Cake decorators have nothing to worry about but it’s a fun novelty lol.”
That’s a zinger!
The machine is called the Cake Writer and some Kroger stores have been testing out the robot since July 2023.
Check out the video.
@jilliangfarris
A robot decorated my birthday cake 🤖 cake decorators have nothing to worry about but it’s a fun novelty lol #fyp #cake #birthday #birthdaycake #robot #bot #3Dprinter #cakedecorating #virgo #cool
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer would take advantage of this cake robot.
Another individual likes that this is an option.
And one TikTokker asked a good question…
Hmmm…
I think they’re right when they say cake decorators have nothing to worry about.
A cool sign of the times, though!