‘One of the drivers made misogynistic jokes to me and my partner.’ Customer Shares How Moving Company Ruined A Ton Of Her Furniture On A Cross Country Trip
by Laura Lynott
This TikToker has told her followers how she and her fiancéé moved from Austin to Denver and claimed the movers ruined her furniture!!!
The couple used Bellhop movers and chose the company because the woman said, it “guaranteed our stuff could be moved in two days, which is practically unheard of for a cross country move,” and their “rates were far more reasonable” than other firms.
The couple also trusted reviews. All was going well. But the woman said on moving day “the **** hit the fan.”
She said the movers were hours late, and apart from one guy in his 20s, the rest looked like they were “all in college,” she said. And it was their “first or second move.”
“A mover put our bookcase above his head without removing the shelves first, so all the shelves clattered to the ground and another mover took our bedside table and walked it out with the drawers facing away from him. So, the drawers fell out literally onto the concrete and literally cracked in front of me,” she said.
The woman claimed she actually “begged” movers to wrap and pad their goods but instead she found items just shoved into the van without protection.
“There’s heavy **** on top of fragile ****,” she said. “My partner’s guitar amp ended up with a hole in it and my keyboard case ended up ripped…”
“I would say about 90 per cent of our furniture … is damaged in some way and a lot of it significantly,” she added.
“One of the drivers made misogynistic jokes to me and my partner. At one point he said to her that I was clearly the boss of her…” the woman said.
She also claimed one of the movers stole something from her partner’s bag, so they had to file a police report.
In the end, she was unable to arrange an appropriate refund, she felt, so she made a claim through her bank for bad service and got a full refund that way.
But she and her fiancée still have to walk past their damaged furniture everyday!
Watch the full video here:
@shohrehdavoodi
Rest in pieces, beautiful furniture. 😭 This negative review is very much outside of my usual content realm, but we had such a horrendous experience with Bellhop that I felt like it was important to use my platform to warn other people away from this company. If you had a positive experience with them, lucky you! That was not the case for us, and future moves will forever dredge up for us how horrible this one was. And yes, I can back up everything in this video with receipts. Seeing as my bank awarded me a full refund, I think the validity of our experience is not in question here. If you want to know how you can support me, you can sign up for my newsletter, The Queer Agenda, or send me something from my Amazon Wishlist (both are 🔗ed in my bio). #MovingHorrorStory #MovingHorrorStories #CrossCountryMove #NegativeReview
Here’s what folks thought:
Some folks are getting tips to only book movers with a credit card, to get money back if anything goes wrong.
People are shocked at the move story!
People are not impressed that the couple only got a refund for the move.
Yeah, this is just completely unacceptable.
Be safe out there, fam!