Did We Just Get a Sneaky Glimpse At A Tesla Vehicle That Was Never Finished Or Is Yet To Come?
by Jen Sako
An interesting video appeared this summer, showing what seems like a van straight out of a sci-fi movie, built to cruise through the Boring Company’s underground tunnels in Las Vegas.
It appears to be a snazzy minibus that looks suspiciously like those fancy pods they teased five years ago.
Back then, Elon Musk was all, “We’re gonna have self-driving cars and elevators that go from the ground to the tunnel!”
Fast forward to 2020, and what do we get? Modified Teslas shuttling people around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Leaked video of the secret Tesla van prototype designed for Elon Musk's Vegas Loop, from inside The Boring Company's Las Vegas headquarters pic.twitter.com/A3A3XJ0UTx
— Jacob Orth (@JacobsVegasLife) July 10, 2023
So, was this van a real deal or just another wild Musk dream? We’re in the dark here.
Electrek couldn’t verify the video, but a local named Jacob Orth says it was filmed in the Boring Company’s HQ. Oh, and get this, it’s got a Tesla steering wheel, which means it’s probably not going anywhere on its own, let alone through a tunnel.
Now, here’s the tire-kicker. This thing’s got two rows of basic seats, fitting 12 passengers. Seems like a step in the right direction for moving masses from A to B, right?
Tesla’s been chatting about a passenger bus since Musk’s “Master Plan Part 2” dropped in 2016.
But is this video the smoking gun we’ve been waiting for?
Is this van a forgotten relic or a sign Musk still dreams of mega-efficient transport?
Don’t hold your breath for answers. Tesla ditched their PR department, so we might not know much more for a while.
But stay tuned for the next episode of “Elon’s Wild Rides”!
