October 9, 2023 at 2:47 am

‘That would be an awkward ER visit.’ Doctor Warns About The Dangers Of Giving Somebody Hickeys On Their Neck

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@drnomzzy

So this doctor online reckons hickeys could actually cause strokes!!!

He has shared one simple message with his followers – that if they’re a little vampirical about their affection…

They need to learn where the carotid artery is in the neck…

He is basically saying learn where that vital nerve is to give those hickeys safely!  I mean, we never thought they looked classy, anyhow!

But this is a serious knowledge bomb…

Okay so we are listening doctor!  Take care out there y’all!

Watch the full video here:

@drnomzzy

Yes its rare but try to avoid the area over the carotid artery when giving your love tattoo! #drnomzzy #hickey #stroke #skincaretips #hickeyremovalwhisk

♬ I Ain’t Worried – Acoustic – OneRepublic

Here’s what folks thought of the hickey shocker!

Someone said this would be so awkward…

Some folks are all about those hickeys…

And like us, we totally thought it was only our moms who were putting us off!

We think you all will be just fine.

Suck away!

