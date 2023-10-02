‘Don’t worry lady, I know the rules.’ CVS Customer Caught An Elderly Woman Shoplifting And Let Her Get Away With It
by Matthew Gilligan
I didn’t see anything…
Things are tough out there these days and a lot of folks are doing their best to pinch pennies in any way they can.
And, according to a TikTok video shared by a woman named Jojo, that can also include shoplifting.
In her viral video, Jojo said, “I’m in CVS right now, and I’m just watching this, like, 85-year-old woman just put **** in her purse.”
Jojo decided to turn a blind eye to the theft and said, “Go off queen. These prices are ridiculous.”
And her video caption reads, “Don’t worry lady – i know the rules. Snitches get stitches.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@iamjojohadid
Dont worry lady – i know the rules. Snitches get stiches #inflation
Here’s what people had to say.
One person saw a mom cutting corners at the grocery store.
Another individual thinks the shoplifter was their grandma.
And this TikTokker shared how they would have handled this situation.
See no evil, report no evil!