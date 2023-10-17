‘Girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission.’ Woman Insists Stranger Can’t Use Her Dad’s Credit Card To Pay. Is She Wrong?
There is no shortage of people out there willing to stick their noses into the business of strangers. It’s really a shame to hear about one of them getting their way.
OP was shopping in an expensive store she couldn’t help but name drop when she overheard two young ladies talking about some boots that cost a whole lot of money.
I was in a higher end department store today (rhymes with loomingtales) and happened to end up next to two teenage aged girls while shopping.
One of the girls had picked out a pair of VERY expensive boots and they were both fawning over them. Second girl must have looked at price tag and asks boots girl if she’s really gonna spend that much on boots.
One of them said no worries, she had her dad’s credit card and he would never know the difference.
When OP ended up at the checkout behind them and saw the girl pull out said credit card, she tattled to the cashier.
Girl with boots says something along the lines of “it’s fine I have my dads credit card I’m not paying ” which instantly caught my attention because THATS NOT HER CARD.
I’ve told my son multiple times he’s never allowed to use my card so I’m interested to see how this girl thinks she’s going to get away with fraud but had split up from the girls at this point because they had found something else.
The girl told OP to mind her business but the cashier said she couldn’t take the card now that she knew it wasn’t hers.
We end up at the same register (me behind) and I see her total hit well over four digits. The girl is about to swipe her card when I decide that I can’t let her get away with something like this and someone has to parent this kid if no one else will.
I tell cashier that isn’t her card but her father’s and I’m not sure she has permission. Girl and friend turn and glare at me giving me possibly the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen.
I swear this girl was going to throw a tantrum right there, I don’t think she was ever told no.
Girl tells cashier her father gave her the card to shop with because it’s the stores credit card and it gives him the points. Now that I’ve pointed out it wasn’t hers cashier tells her she can’t use that card.
Girl tries to show ID to prove they have the same last name (yeah that will help) and I tell her it’s still fraud.
Girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission and tells me to mind my own business. I tell her that it is my business that she’s doing something illegal she needs to pay with her own card or I call the cops.
Girl is mad now and people are glaring at me. She uses her own card and leaves crying.
OP felt vindicated but both the cashier and her husband thought she was a jerk for getting involved.
Cashier looks mad at me and I tell my husband when I get home only for him to agree I was in the wrong.
So Reddit, AITA?
Get your popcorn ready for Reddit’s verdict on this one!
The top comment summed it up by telling OP to mind their business.
And this person definitely concurred.
Plenty of people are getting a jealous vibe.
She should also realize it’s not her job to parent other people’s kids.
Also, she’s nosy.
This woman is so, so wrong.
It’s actually even more appalling because she thinks she’s not.