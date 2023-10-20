October 20, 2023 at 1:44 pm

‘Gotta figure out what I’m gonna say.’ Woman Saves Husband From Chatty Older Neighbor After “SOS” Text

by Laura Lynott

I know we have all had this problem – we really like someone but they can chat until the sun comes up!

And well, we all have things to do, don’t we?

@caitlin.nickel said: “I just got a text from Gary.

Gary is her husband, btw…

She continues: “He wants me to come save him from a neighbour, who talks a lot. Gary just gets caught over there.”

She continues: “I call them best friends but if he would or if he could, he would talk to you for like two hours. I have to like basically make up a lie and be like ‘Oh my gosh, Gary, come quick.’ So, gotta figure out what I’m gonna say.”

Then she goes for it. I mean, this woman could win an Oscar for lying!

‘Hey, Gary, Vivien clogged the toilet.’

I mean, I’d believe her….

Gary says ‘See you later’ to the chatty neighbour and smiles running back to Caitlin, making a love heart sign with his hands.

He’s free but don’t we feel bad for Richard, the neighbour?

Here’s the full video:

@caitlin.nickel

Best Pals #neighbors #neighborproblems

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

Here’s what people thought of the chatty neighbour scenario:

This poster’s got a lot of love for Richard, the neighbour.

More love for Richard.

And yet more love for Richard. Aw.

Everybody needs a wifey like this!

Well done Caitlin!

