‘Gotta figure out what I’m gonna say.’ Woman Saves Husband From Chatty Older Neighbor After “SOS” Text
by Laura Lynott
I know we have all had this problem – we really like someone but they can chat until the sun comes up!
And well, we all have things to do, don’t we?
@caitlin.nickel said: “I just got a text from Gary.
Gary is her husband, btw…
She continues: “He wants me to come save him from a neighbour, who talks a lot. Gary just gets caught over there.”
She continues: “I call them best friends but if he would or if he could, he would talk to you for like two hours. I have to like basically make up a lie and be like ‘Oh my gosh, Gary, come quick.’ So, gotta figure out what I’m gonna say.”
Then she goes for it. I mean, this woman could win an Oscar for lying!
‘Hey, Gary, Vivien clogged the toilet.’
I mean, I’d believe her….
Gary says ‘See you later’ to the chatty neighbour and smiles running back to Caitlin, making a love heart sign with his hands.
He’s free but don’t we feel bad for Richard, the neighbour?
Here’s the full video:
@caitlin.nickel
Best Pals #neighbors #neighborproblems
Here’s what people thought of the chatty neighbour scenario:
This poster’s got a lot of love for Richard, the neighbour.
More love for Richard.
And yet more love for Richard. Aw.
Everybody needs a wifey like this!
Well done Caitlin!