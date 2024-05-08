Son Says His Mom Has No Idea How to Break Bad News, And His Receipts Are Pretty Funny
by Laura Lynott
Moms are the best but not all moms know tact.
Which if you think about it, can be pretty funny sometimes.
In this funny clip, son @brandongrogancooks discusses how his mom can’t break bad news – in fact, it seems like it’s actually impossible for her.
The TikToker asked his followers: “This is just me but does anyone else have a mom who has no clue how to break bad news like a normal person?”
He described how his mom had told him she could go blind.
And he, of course, panicked and asked what was wrong and was it genetic.
But his mom told him: “I got an ingrown eyelash and I read online that if not properly treated it can lead to blindness.”
He continued: “Now I don’t think that would ever happen, but what the f—- you call me for sounds like you should go get this treated.”
Aw his mom sounded like she trusted him to share but it just didn’t come out right, ha!
Watch the full clip here:
@brandongrogancooks
My mom thought this was funny
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
