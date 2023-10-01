‘This is the best $25 I’ve ever spent.’ Guy Buys Massive Photo Of Bread From A Subway That’s Closing Down. His Girlfriend’s Disapproves.
by Laura Lynott
This guy’s a huge Subway fan – so much to the point that he wants ALL the bread and the BREAD ART when he hears one’s closing down!
“You know I gotta get in on that,” the guy says, explaining that he HAS to have a piece of “official Subway wall decor.”
Switch to the guy’s POV from the car ON THE WAY to the Subway in question.
“Babe, I’m gonna buy something,” he says, with his girlfriend responding “No, you’re not.”
We reckoned he would.
And yeah he sure did…
WHOOOAAAAH! That’s a lot of bread for one huge photo!
“This is the best $25 I’ve ever spent,” he tells his followers.
How’s he gonna look at that everyday without wanting that Subway to reopen?!
Watch the clip here:
@ohheyitsnottim
bread 👍 #comedy #foryou #fyp #joke #funny #subway #food #restaurant #sale #thrift #frugal #decor #design #bread #👍 #tim #timtok
Here’s what folks thought:
So it seems a lot of folks have Subway bread obsessions…. hmmm!
And some folks were getting very punny!
And yep, we dig the fridge suggestion!
Go get that weird wall art, fam!