‘It seemed like she just did not care.’ BetterHelp Therapist Made This Guy Do Weird Self Help Exercises And Cost Him $300 For Only Two Sessions
Most of us are gonna need someone to talk to in our lives – but this guy says don’t rely on BetterHelp.
TikToker Ryan opened up to his followers that he needed to talk to a therapist but living in Japan, he found it difficult to find one, as an American
“So, I sought out to do BetterHelp…. it seems to good to be true and it is,” Ryan told his followers.
“It took two days to get a therapist for me and I was really excited, I had my appointments…. the therapist that I got was really good, she was British.”
Ryan said he “really liked her actually” UNTIL “she had me doing Chinese acupuncture exercises.”
This unusual sounding method, meant Ryan had to “tap myself on different parts of my body,” while his therapist got him to say words of affirmation, such as “I love myself, I will not feel this way anymore.”
“One thing about me, I’m willing to give anything a shot. So I’ll try it…” he told his followers.
But he said he was doing this for half and hour and claimed the therapist would go off camera for periods while she told him new things to say.
“It seemed like she just did not ******* care,” Ryan said. He claimed how it got to the point he was doing the affirmations so long, she had him repeat the same things he’d already said.
But Ryan decided to give it another shot though and did one more session with the therapist. Besides her unusual methods, he had warmed to her.
“So I do another one with her, she’s going off camera and this time she’s in Austria on vacation. She’s doing the same thing…” he said.
He decided to switch therapist but once he did that it cut him off from communicating with the British therapist.
However, he then decided he didn’t like any of the alternatives He’d already paid $300 for the month but then couldn’t talk to the British therapist again!
He says he’d paid the month but only got TWO sessions in the end!
We hope you got someone in the end Ryan!
If you need to talk to someone, log onto Mental Health America for more information.