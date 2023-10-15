‘He keeps looking at me and growling.’ Teacher Shared The Hilarious “Tattle Tale Forms” Her Students Give Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Nobody likes a tattle tale!
You probably heard that a lot growing up, but I guess the times are a changin’…
A teacher posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the “tattle forms” her students use to tell on other kids…and, as you can imagine, the results are pretty hilarious.
The forms have spaces for the names of the kids involved, what happened, and boxes they can check for whether they talked to the offending parties or not.
One of the forms filled out by a student gives the reason for tattling as, “not minding her own business, that’s what.”
And the hits just kept on coming!
There was, “He keeps looking at me and growling.”
And then, “Told me to shut up and called me dumb and stupid.”
One form read, “Said my Crocs were ugly.”
And here’s one that you know got this kiddo upset: “He was mocking me and when me and my friends were dancing, he said ‘I don’t like it.'”
Take a look at the video.
And here’s even more to make you hoot and holler!
The teacher also shared a video of the “Shout-Out” forms that she gives her students and they encourage positivity in the classroom.
Check out the NICE things these kids had to say about each other.
If you want to buy any of these Tattle Tale or Shout-Out forms, you can find the links by clicking HERE.
This is too funny and too cute.