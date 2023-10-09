‘He tried to stop me but I told him off the harshest way possible.’ Woman Walks Out Of Airport When She Sees Her Husband Has Brought His Mother On Their Vacation
by Trisha Leigh
While it’s true that relationships can be tricky to navigate sometimes, the hard truth is that other times, everyone but the person inside it can see the writing on the wall.
OP doesn’t have a great relationship with her mother-in-law and never has. So, when she asked repeatedly to be a part of a vacation that OP paid for and planned, OP firmly said no.
I F30 don’t have the best relationship with my husband’s mom. Since day one she tried to make remarks and compare me to her ??. She then tried to get on my good side and started overly praising everything I do and sometimes even copying me like that one time when she LITERALLY dyed her hair purple just like mine and when everyone pointed out how ridiculous she looked, she actually blamed me and accused me of trying to make a joke out of her.
So, Anyways! My husband and I took 2 weeks off work to go visit some places out of the country – tourism in other words. Thing is I was the one who saved up for and arranged for the trip (my husband was responsible for booking the tickets). My husband’s mom wanted to come along and threw temper tantrums when I said no.
She held that boundary even when her husband threatened to stay home if his mother could not go, too, and finally, he appeared to realize OP was serious.
She called, texted, sent people to talk to me into letting her come, even threatened to call the police and make some complaint up to get us to stay if she can’t come.
My husband said we should just take her but I told him he was wrong to tell her about the trip in the first place. He gave me an ultimatim. said he wouldn’t go if she can’t come and I told him I’d gladly call his bluff which made him take his words back and say “FINE! I will tell her to stop it because we won’t take her”.
That is, until they arrived at the airport to leave and his mother (and her luggage) was there.
Things got quieter, suspiciously quieter. the day of the trip came and we got to the airport at 2pm. My husband was walking ahead of me and was looking left and right like he was looking for someone. I asked him but he didn’t respond.
He lead me to the waiting area and first thing I saw was his mom standing there with her luggage .
OP walked straight out and went home, saying they could go but she was not having it.
I froze in my spot, I felt a cold wave washing over me and I was fuming inside. She and my husband were hugging that’s when I quietly turned around and started walking towards the exit. My husband followed me while shouting at me to stop. He tried to stop me but I told him off the harshest way possible.
He tried to say I was overreacting and that his mom was there “anyway” and I should let it go and not mess the trip up for us. I told him he and his mom could still go and that I was going home.
Her husband came home screaming at her for ruining the trip and some people in her life think she should have sucked it up since everything was paid for already.
I went home and sobbed into my dog’s fur for several minutes. turned out he booked her a ticket without me knowing. an hour later he came home yelling and raging about how pathetic and spiteful I was to walk out and go home and ruin the trip last minute. I told him he caused this to happen. he said that I was being so hard on his mom it’s ridiculous.
I refused to fight anymore but he kept on berating me then called my family to tell them that the trip was cancelled and that it was because of me. My family said that I shouldn’t have ruined it for myself and should’ve sucked it up and done my best to enjoy.
Did I really overreact?
I have a feeling I know what word is going to be on the tip of every Redditor’s tongue…
The top comment doesn’t disappoint.
This person agrees there’s not a lot right with his behavior.
They say it sounds as if he’s married to his mother.
Because this is not how a husband should act.
If you ask me this is absolutely appalling behavior.
There is no world in which it is ok.