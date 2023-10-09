‘He was stuck in the bathroom for 40 mins.’ Man Switches His Almond Milk With Regular To Prove A Lactose Intolerant Roommate Is Stealing His Food
by Trisha Leigh
There is an unwritten human rule that we don’t mess with people’s food. That said, if the respect doesn’t go both ways is the expectation null and void?
OP lives with two roommates and the only expense that is not shared is their groceries. Everyone buys their own and eats their own, no exceptions.
Me and 2 other guys share an apartment together and we split all the bills. The only thing we don’t split costs on is groceries.
Everyone’s in charge of buying their own food and we don’t touch whatever doesn’t belong to us in the fridge. We put our names on everything so no one gets mixed up.
It works out fine, except OP believes one of his roommates was eating his food. His almond milk in particular always seemed to disappear a little (or a lot) more quickly than it should.
This issue has been going on almost a year and I’m sick of it.
One of my roommates, R, keeps stealing my food. I get home from work and containers with my leftovers are sometimes missing (they have my name written on it), or my stuff finishes too quick.
My gallon of milk for example. I buy almond milk because I like the taste. But it seems to finish after a week even though I’ve only drank once or twice.
When he would confront the roommate he felt was responsible they would always deny it.
I confronted R about this lots of times and that’s caused a lot of arguments. He outright denies it and tells me I’m crazy even though it’s so obvious.
My other roommate and I carpool together because we both work the same early morning shifts around the same area so I know it’s not him. It’s always after we get back home and R’s already left for work that I notice my food’s gone. My roommate’s also had a similar problem but not as often as I do. I’m guessing cause R doesn’t like what he buys.
The funny thing is R buys a lot for himself and is even more stingy about his food. He will literally point out what’s his when he comes back from grocery shopping and tells us not to touch it.
So, knowing that roommate is lactose intolerant, OP replaced the almond milk with regular and waited to see what would happen.
Last week, my milk was nearly empty again and I got fed up. I went to the liquor store and bought regular dairy milk. I drank what was left of my almond milk and refilled the gallon with the one I bought.
This was to catch/prove R is the one stealing since he’s lactose intolerant.
His roommate was upset at being stuck on the pot after drinking the milk, but OP was pleased to have caught him at his own game.
The nxt day, Saturday, we get back from work and R is pissed. He yelled at me that he was stuck in the bathroom for 40 mins with diarrhea because of my milk; he was using it to make a shake. I only responded with “So then you’re the one who’s been stealing?”
He freaking exploded. Yeah he admitted he was “sometimes” drinking my milk and eating my food but he was more mad that I switched milks than the fact that he was caught.
I told him I wouldn’t have done that if he’d just stopped taking my stuff from the fridge or at least told the truth instead of tryna make it seem like I was making it up.
Some of their friends agree that OP was out of line, but does Reddit?
My roommate backed me up and thought it was kinda funny he got payback for stealing from us. It’s a little tense rn and my roommate told me R is trying to convince him to agree to kick me out. Little does he know we’re both looking to move somewhere else together cause we are sick of his ****.
I told some buddies what happened and a few think I was an ******* for that. I feel like I’m not in the wrong here. He was taking my food and not even owning up to it and I wanted to prove it, does that make me TA?
Let’s find out!
