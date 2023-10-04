‘His GM is steaming mad after I described all the stuff this guy has done.’ Hotel Employee Exacts Revenge On A Guest Who’s Also An Employee Of The Company Who Is Wreaking Havoc On The Staff
by Trisha Leigh
People who work in the service industry tend to be more able than most to put themselves in the shoes of others in the same work – but not always.
OP works at a hotel chain and came in one day to find his manager trying to comfort two young front-desk girls who were clearly upset. He learned that they had a difficult guest in residence who was making everyone’s lives totally miserable.
One afternoon I was scheduled to work second shift 3-11. I walked in and both AM front desk co-workers looked like they had been massively crying as their makeup was smeared. My manager looking quite pissed. I ask, “What’s wrong?” Manager “We have a major jerk as a guest.
This guy is the highest level on the rewards for the hotel chain. He is very demanding and wants free upgrades free this or that and screams anytime he has an interaction with the staff. This guy has made every department call me complaining about him. Now this guy just came to the desk and screamed at these two co-workers until they both were crying.”
These two ladies were fresh high school graduates and were very sweet and innocent people. They loved helping people and didn’t deserve this treatment.
He was a high-ranking rewards member, so that played into it – but then OP learned that the man was also an employee at another hotel.
That’s when he realized they could do something about it, and pointed out the fine print about employee behavior while staying as a guest.
As he is explaining this, I look up this guy’s room details. Once my manager finishes explaining everything this guy had done. I see this guy’s info I had a smile from ear to ear.
I reply, “Didn’t you see he is an employee of a different hotel?”
Manager “Yes, but so what?”
I replied “First off while you travel as an employee you are required to behave and be respectful. it is in the fine print on the discount form.”
I grabbed his form and showed it to the manager. “Failure to be respectful can lead to having your employee discount suspended or permanently revoked, and even get you terminated. You need to call this guy’s hotel and ask for the GM, then explain to him who you are and what this guy is doing.”
I look up the hotel phone number and call the hotel and then handed my manager the phone.
Manager after his call ends with the GM, he has an evil and satisfying smile on his face. “His GM is steaming mad after I described all the stuff this guy has done.”
The manager called the bad guest’s GM and tattled, and it wasn’t long before the guest was getting a call on that end.
Main switchboard phone rings.
I answered, “Hello thank you for calling hotel name, how may I direct your call?”
Caller “I want to speak to Entitled Jerks room please.”
I replied, “absolutely sir have a nice day.”
Transfer the call and looked at my manager and saying with a sarcastic tone “Someone wanted to talk to Entitled Jerk gee I wonder who that could be.”
Manager continues after he stopped laughing “The GM gave me his personal cell phone number and said if I have any more issues at all to call him immediately. I am leaving the phone number next to the switchboard, if you need it call him.”
OP wasn’t done, though, because it turns out the guy was breaking more than a couple of rules.
I told manager “Your revenge is done, now for my revenge.”
Manager wide eyed “Oh crap what are you going to do.”
Me smiling a very evil smile “You’ll see.”
I pick up the phone to make a call “Hello hotel rewards customer service. Yes, I would like to report someone using reward account while using employee discount on his stay.”
Customer Service “He can’t do that!!”
I replied, “I know I am calling to report him.”
I gave her the guest reservation number and rewards member number.
I continued “I bet anything if you dig through this guy’s history you will find all his stays are probably at employee discount.”
Customer Service “I am starting a ticket to have this guy’s account investigated.”
I replied, “Thank you.” Then hang up the phone. The manager watched as I then remove his rewards number from his stay.
My manager had a huge grin on his face “That was awesome!”
By the time he was done all of the staff loved him, but the guest most certainly did not.
I explain “Oh I am not quite finished with him yet; it is time to go spread the news to all departments he is no longer a rewards member.”
I made a new key for his room without Concierge access.
I walked around to every department, as I explained why I was stopping by everyone had the same reaction as soon as I mentioned the guy’s name. “Oh god now what about this guy.”
I finished explaining how he was no longer a reward member and if he gives anyone issues to call the front desk immediately and his GM already probably tore him a new one just a min ago. Everyone was so happy at this news.
I finally went to the concierge room used the guest new key to void his current key. Then I walked into the room and explained the information to the evening concierge.
She cringed at the mention of his name, after explaining she would not have to deal with him again and asked her to leave the morning person a note about this guy not allowed in the concierge room anymore. She was very happy.
While I was gone evidently the manager explained what we did to the 2 AM Front desk ladies. The minute I got back to the desk both my front desk co-workers all came up to me and gave me a huge hug and thanked me so many times. Manager to me after the other co-workers went home “Do me a huge favor please.” I replied, “Sure what’s up.” Manager “If I ever piss you off, please come tell me so I can fix the issue.”
Later that night entitled jerk comes to the desk hat in hand politely saying his key doesn’t work. I replied, “Oh so sorry about that let me make you a new key.” In the best fake smile, I can muster.
Aftermath: Next day I check his rewards account and it is now suspended. Check back next week “Sorry account number not found.”
Karma, y’all. You know Reddit loves to hear it.
The top comment says it’s hard to believe he had so little compassion.
They say it’s going to go one of two ways.
There are so many reasons to be good to hospitality staff, y’all.
This person thinks there’s probably some psychology behind it.
But they also say some people are just jerks.
I hope this man learned a lesson.
But if we’re being honest, he probably didn’t.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, business, guests, hotel, money, prorevenge, reddit, top, white text