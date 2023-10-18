‘How is the meat melted?’ A Woman Claimed That McDonald’s Is Using Lab Meat In Its Burgers But The Facts Say Otherwise
by Matthew Gilligan
I think we can all agree that the meat at some fast food joints can be a little whack, but “lab meat”?
A woman named Teyana posted a video that went viral because she made a pretty bold claim in it: she said that McDonald’s is now using lab-grown meat in its burgers.
FYI, her claim was debunked, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Teyana held up a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich in her video and said that she thought the meat looked suspicious.
She said, “News flash, this meat is that lab meat they used yesterday to test it on y’all. This is not real meat.”
The caption to Teyana’s video reads, “Lab meat was introduced on #nationalburgerday #LabMeat was used in those .50 cent burgers yall tore up.”
Teyana may have convinced herself that Mickey D’s was using lab meat, but her theory was debunked earlier in 2023 by Politifact.
A woman took to Instagram and said that fast food places like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and KFC were using meat that was lab-grown, which caused Politifact to research the claims, which they ultimately decided were false.
So I guess we can all keep on eating Big Macs for a while!
Take a look at the video.
@teyanaroyal
Lab meat was introduced on #nationalburgerday #LabMeat was used in those .50 cent burgers yall tore up🥲😬 #mcdonalds #wendys #burgerking #Burger
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said they just eat fries at fast food places.
Another individual thinks something fishy is going on at Kroger.
And this TikTok user said they always thought Big Macs tasted weird…hmmmm…
Gotta love a fun theory, but I’ll keep eating my fast food.
Sorry, not sorry.