‘I can just leave my baby outside.’ Video Shows How Denmark Parents Let Their Babies Sleep Alone In Carriages Outside Without Supervision
by Matthew Gilligan
Things sure are different over in Denmark…
And this video makes that statement seem like a HUGE understatement.
A woman named Annie who lives in Denmark with her four children posted a video and talked about how she feels so safe in her country that she leaves her baby sleeping outside of her house on a regular basis.
I think it’s safe to say that no American parent would ever do this.
Annie’s video was filmed from her balcony and she showed viewers that her baby was sleeping outside the house in her stroller.
She said she didn’t want to wake the baby up so she decided to let her snooze outside.
She said that she “still can’t believe I live in a country where I can just leave my baby outside.”
Annie added, “She can take her nap while I take care of the things I need to take care of around the house.”
Sounds like a great place to live!
Take a look at the video.
@annieineventyrland
Here’s how folks reacted.
This American woman was surprised by this.
Another individual can’t imagine feeling this safe.
And this TikTokker has some experience with how it works over in Denmark.
I really wish this is something we could do in America. It would be really refreshing.