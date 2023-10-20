‘I didn’t know how much of a social experiment this airline was.’ Southwest Customer Isn’t Used To Open Seating And Is Haunted By His Experience Finding Somebody To Sit Next To
by Laura Lynott
This air passenger says flying Southwest is like “Squid Game” because he didn’t get an assigned seat and failed in chatting up a young woman beside him!
When we’re trying to get to A to B many of us do tend to like to have an assigned seat but this guy took his annoyance at this to another level.
He was flying from LA to Boston with Southwest and said “I didn’t know how much of a social experiment this airline was.”
“No one told me that there’s no assigned seats,” @mike.cerroni told his followers on TikTok. “I didn’t come in with a game plan… I was out there just lost… Not to mention to start it off, I boarded the plane and the lady that scans my ticket says ‘Have a safe flight.’ “I make a joke because I’m an idiot. I go ‘Oh, isn’t it up to you guys? Haha.'”
Not surprisingly perhaps the air hostess didn’t find that joke funny…
Back to his actual story: “All the windows and all the aisles are taken. So, it’s only middle seats. It’s awful. There’s decoy backpacks, decoy candy, decoy hoodies, everybody’s just trying to make it look like their seat’s taken. People are taking other people’s kids putting them in their seat to make sure I don’t sit in it… It’s like the Squid Games. Now, you don’t want to sit next to the bigger people because you know they need space more than me.”
And perhaps this is WHY this dude really hated this flight. An epic fail with a young female passenger…
“I see a pretty attractive girl in the back,” he said. “I’m like you know what? She seems my age. Might as well sit next to her. Okay, the Lord hates a coward. I’ll go for it. But I sit down next to her and the first thing that comes out of my mouth is how’s it going? Where you flying to?”
Now this is funny!!!!
He continued, “She put her headphones on. I put my headphones on. Never said another word to her the whole flight. And after that, I will no longer be flying Southwest and putting me in that position. I might not even take planes the rest of my life unless I have a whole row to myself.”
Yeah man, you hit on a woman and she wasn’t interested – maybe the flight was okay for everyone else!? Ha!
Watch the full flighty clip here:
@mike.cerroni
Start to finish just could not do anything right.
Here’s what people thought of this dude’s flight experience:
Okay, we get that can be a bit annoying for some folks…
Yeah, seems kind of simple really…
This lady’s loving Southwest!
Southwest isn’t that bad, tbh.
Just make sure to wait until the very end to be seated. That way you get to pick who you sit by. If you’re in the middle of the pack, you’ll never know.
Still, this is a hilarious take from a new customer.