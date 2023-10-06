October 6, 2023 at 1:39 am

‘I didn’t know what to say.’ Woman Says She Was Hired At McDonald’s After Answering One Question In Her Job Interview

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that was easy…

A young woman posted a TikTok video and told viewers that she was only asked one single, solitary question at a job interview at McDonald’s…

And she got hired!

In her video, she said, “I am now an employee at McDonald’s. It was not an interview. It was literally walk-in, and I had to tell her what hours I wanted pretty much.”

She then shared the only question she was asked during the interview: “‘Why’d you choose McDonald’s?’ I didn’t know what to say.”

Well, at least she got the job…

Here’s what she had to say.

Now let’s see what people had to say about it.

One viewer wasn’t sure what she’s talking about and they were focused on the kitten.

Another individual talked about how they answered this question.

And one TikTok user said they had a one-question interview at Applebee’s.

Lol… these businesses are desperately in need of employees, so this is no surprise.

Stick up for yourself in these interviews! You have more power than you think.

