‘I didn’t know what to say.’ Woman Says She Was Hired At McDonald’s After Answering One Question In Her Job Interview
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that was easy…
A young woman posted a TikTok video and told viewers that she was only asked one single, solitary question at a job interview at McDonald’s…
And she got hired!
In her video, she said, “I am now an employee at McDonald’s. It was not an interview. It was literally walk-in, and I had to tell her what hours I wanted pretty much.”
She then shared the only question she was asked during the interview: “‘Why’d you choose McDonald’s?’ I didn’t know what to say.”
Well, at least she got the job…
Here’s what she had to say.
@thisaccountisnotajoke101
mcdonalds employee here #fyp #mcdonalds
Lol… these businesses are desperately in need of employees, so this is no surprise.
Stick up for yourself in these interviews! You have more power than you think.
