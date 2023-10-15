October 15, 2023 at 4:18 am

‘I have no idea how this happened.’ Walmart Worker Said That A Customer Bought A Styrofoam Display Cake

by Matthew Gilligan

We all make mistakes in life, but for some reason, this one really got me chuckling…

Because it didn’t happen to me!

A Walmart worker named Charlie posted a TikTok video and told viewers a pretty hilarious story about what happened at her store.

She said a customer bought a display cake from the store’s bakery that turned out to be made of styrofoam.

You don’t hear that very often!

Charlie said, “This is a display cake and it was sold to a customer who thought they were taking a real cake. A real cake to their birthday party. Look, they lit the candles and everything.”

She then continued, “Imagine the shock and panic that flowed through my body when I got a call saying, ‘Hey, um, I just bought a cake from you guys, and it’s styrofoam.’”

Charlie added, “The only cake that I had sent out that day was a custom cake, so I asked, ‘Which cake did you pick up?’ She says, ‘a Barbie cake,’ … so I instantly know where this is going.”

The customer said that someone who worked at the bakery told her she was allowed to buy the display cake but Charlie said, “I have no idea how this happened.”

Hmmm, this is quite a mystery…

Let’s take a look at her video.

@cardcaptor_s

you cant make this 💩 up bro

♬ original sound – Malik

And here’s how folks reacted.

One person wonders how she didn’t realize that this was styrofoam.

Another viewer said the woman might have done this out of anger.

And one TikTok user said the same thing happened to them a while back.

I’d like to say I can’t believe this could happen… but yes… yes I can.

