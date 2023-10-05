‘I received an email from my boss that my cover wasn’t funny.’ Woman Gets Creative When Asked To Hide Her Box Of Feminine Products
by Trisha Leigh
You might think that, in this day and age, women could go about living their lives and taking care of their business without interference from men.
But, you would be wrong.
OP has an opaque locker in which she stores her tampons (in a box) at work. She has told her coworkers they are welcome to borrow them whenever they are in need.
Background: I work in a fast paced healthcare environment where every minute counts and I have both male and female co-workers on my shift.
We have lockers with opaque doors where we’re allowed to store our things. When I’m in the office area I leave mine unlocked for easy access and I’ve started keeping a box of tampons in my locker.
I’ve told my female co-workers if they’re in a hurry and need a tampon they’re welcome to just open my locker (when it’s unlocked and I’m in the office) and take one, no problem.
Then one day she was called into her boss’s office and told that having to see the box of tampons was making one of her male coworkers uncomfortable.
I got called into my boss’s office the other day because a male coworker of mine complained that me keeping tampons in my locker was “disgusting” and he hated that he could see the box whenever my locker was opened.
She tried to argue but he insisted she change the box to something else so that he wouldn’t have to imagine what was inside.
My boss (a male) told me that some men were really sensitive to “this type of thing” and that I should try hiding them in a different type of box so I wouldn’t offend my coworkers.
I asked what the point was because my coworkers would see someone reaching into a “crackers/pop tarts, etc” box and taking out a tampon instead of food anyway.
My boss got all huffy and told me that it was for the best and I needed to do it.
So, she changed it – maliciously.
Well, fine.
I made a cover for my tampon box that said “Mother Earth’s Bloody Nutrients Bars: with extra gooey, nutritious filling!” with a photo of a bloody bathtub and placed it on the box.
Then, she caught the uncomfortable male coworker peeking inside and getting the shock of his life.
That was two days ago, and I saw the male co-worker open my locker (trying to be sneaky) and he paled when he read the box, got all angry, and I received an email from my boss that my cover “wasn’t funny” and that I need to take it down.
The next time she was called onto the carpet she not only refused to change things again, but she reported the entire situation to HR.
… So I emailed our HR person a copy of the email as well as a summary of what happened and photos of the lockers, the box, and the cover.
I also suggested that the male coworker sit somewhere where he didn’t have a direct line of sight to my locker if it really offended him so much.
She thought it was freaking hilarious and said I “followed my supervisor’s instructions” and so I was fine.
Nothing else has been done yet, and I’m mostly angry that my time was spent on something as stupid as this and not on patient work.
Does Reddit think she handled things right? Let’s find out!
This commenter is worried that the coworker has more nefarious thoughts at play.
Either way, he seems like a jerk.
People think there’s definitely something up with this guy.
They wonder how a person who works in healthcare can get away with this?
Maybe he’ll be out of the field soon enough.
I think this is dang hilarious.
I want this woman to be my friend.
