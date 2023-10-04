‘I was disgusted.’ A Woman Stayed At The “Cartoon Network” Hotel And Thought It Deserved A 0/10 Review
by Matthew Gilligan
I had no idea that a Cartoon Network Hotel even existed, but after seeing this viral TikTok video, I don’t think I’ll be making a trip there anytime soon.
A woman named Kayleen posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers her less-than-stellar review of the hotel, which is located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Kayleen visited the hotel with her husband and daughter and took viewers through the whole facility.
First up was the hotel store.
She said, “We thought we were gonna get a little Jake from Adventure Time plushy. They did not have that. They barely had an Adventure Time section.”
Kayleen then said, “We checked out the arcade, which was abnormally small… They had like maybe five games in total. Really weird.”
The family then went to the “Bearista Cafe” and Kayleen said that the place was poorly run and that experience was a flop, as well.
And things didn’t get any better…
The outdoor pool was closed, the indoor pool didn’t have a lifeguard, so the family went to the splash pad at the hotel.
Kayleen then showed viewers the actual hotel room and said there was mold everywhere and there were stains on a pillowcase and the bed sheets.
She said, “I was disgusted. I will never stay here and I left.”
Take a look at the video.
Gotta say… I’m kind of morbidly curious now.
Call me crazy!