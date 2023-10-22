‘I was paid $9.28 for 70 hours of work.’ Server Shows The Insanely Low Wage She Gets Paid For Two Weeks Worth of Work
by Laura Lynott
A lot of people don’t know that there’s a different wage that’s wayyyyy below minimum wage in the United States that servers and bartenders make.
Why? Because they can earn tips. But as we all know… tips can be very erratic and not at all reliable.
So this server/bartender is calling on folks to tip because it appears if she doesn’t get tips, she isn’t getting a living wage in Texas.
“So this is why extra always tip your bartenders, servers, anyone who waits on you, or provides the service for you,” she told her followers on TikTok.
And she reveals the insanely low hourly wage that servers get.
“Because this is my hourly wage. I worked almost 71 hours, I get paid $2.13 an hour, as a bartender and server.”
And oh yes… the taxes…
She continued, “I should have made $150.81. But because I have social security, Medicare and the income tax taken out, I was paid $9.28 for 70 hours of work. Of course, I got tips, but this is what I got for my hourly.”
So what did she actually earn?
You probably won’t believe it.
Good. Lord.
Here’s the clip:
@f.aa.ded
PSA #psa #fyp #foryou #bartender #server #work #tips #chooseone #CleanFreshHype #photography101 #hardwork #viral
Here’s what folks thought of this paycheck!
This poster can’t believe her eyes.
Someone feels this is free work!
Is it time to cut tips and make all employers pay a living wage?!
Servers should not be making this little.
Sure, they get tips, but restaurants absolutely need to pay their servers at least minimum wage.
Period.