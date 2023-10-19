‘I will never forget the face she gave me.’ A Subway Employee Got Hilarious Revenge On An Unruly Customer
by Matthew Gilligan
I’d like to speak to the manager…
You know things aren’t going well AT ALL when a customer says those words…
But sometimes that situation can be turned around on those annoying folks!
And that’s what happened in the story you’re about to read.
Check out what happened!
Customer at Subway “wants to speak to the manager”.
“I worked at a Subway that didn’t have any authority/managers, just a couple minimum wage base level workers. I don’t remember what this particular customer was mad about but she was arguing with me and didn’t like the answer I gave her.
She asked to speak to the manager, and there not being a manager I decided to promote myself on the spot and replied with “manager speaking, how can I help you.” This did not make her very happy because she realized she was not going to get a different answer and asked for a phone number to call.
The owner has specifically told us never to give his cell number to customers so i gave her the store number. She gives me a **** eating grin thinking about how much trouble she’s about to get me in when the phone behind me starts to ring.
I will never forget the face she gave me as I answer the phone, look her in the eyes, and ask her how may I help you.”
And now let’s check out how people reacted on Reddit.
One person said some people are into power.
Another individual told a great story.
And this Reddit user talked about what happened at their sandwich shop.
Revenge is a dish best served on a piece of fresh baked bread.