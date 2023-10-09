October 9, 2023 at 10:43 am

‘I would have got that done in 10 minutes.’ A Papa John’s Worker Roasts Domino’s Employees Who Closed A Store In The Middle Of Evening Rush

by Matthew Gilligan

It sounds like there’s no love lost between two of the biggest pizza chains in America…

A Papa John’s worker posted a video on TikTok where he talked trash about employees at Domino’s for leaving in the middle of a dinner rush. He said he thinks the Domino’s workers are “soft” for bailing out when things got a little hot in the kitchen, so to speak.

He said, “You know what Domino’s? It might have been a hard day, it might have been difficult, might have had a full screen, but I would have got that done in 10 minutes. You know what they call me here? The one-man machine. I don’t know your work situation, if it was hard, but some days are bad and some days are good and you guys need to understand that people went hungry because you guys are lazy.”

Those are fighting words!

He also said that the Domino’s employees are lazy and he said they crumbled under pressure.

Oh, and he put them on blast WHILE WORKING.

This guy is good!

He then went on to say, “You guys had a hard night. Do better. I’m tired of you people, especially Domino’s, not understanding and appreciating the power of pizza. You guys break too easily.”

Then he added, “You guys don’t try hard enough. You guys are soft, chewy. You guys are built like a cookie. And that’s, how the cookie crumbles.”

Let’s check out what he had to say.

@bartoli

Dominos built like a cookie they way the crumble under pressure

♬ original sound – Doughtoli

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer said this guy needs a raise.

Another TikTokker doesn’t think Papa John’s gets nearly as busy as Domino’s.

And this individual said this guy needs to keep up the good work and it will eventually pay off.

Seriously… this guy is a legend.

