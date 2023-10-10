October 10, 2023 at 11:43 am

‘I would’ve pressed charges.’ A Woman Said That Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Was Tattooed Without Her Consent

I’ve heard about people lying about their ages to get tattoos when they’re still underage, but this is WILD.

A mother found out that her 7-year-old daughter was given a tattoo when she went to stay with family members on her father’s side.

And we’re not talking about any kind of temporary ink: this was a PERMANENT tattoo on a child.

She questioned her daughter on camera and asked her whose idea this was and the little girl said that her aunt was the one who suggested it.

The girl told her mother that the aunt gave the girl a tattoo even though she said she didn’t have her mother’s permission and she added that she got a tattoo first and then the woman gave two other girls tattoos.

The woman then confirmed that the aunt didn’t bother to change the needle on the tattoo gun in between the girls.

She then showed viewers the crudely drawn tattoo of a heart on her daughter’s leg.

Check out her video.

Im just wondering what would possess someone to tattoo my child. #part1 #fypシ #viral let me know if yall want me to continue

In a follow-up video, the woman answered questions from viewers and said that she contacted the police and child protective services about the incident.

She said that she also found out that the aunt’s living situation wasn’t a good one after she talked to authorities about what happened.

The woman also said she was going to take her daughter to the doctor to have tests run because she’s worried about the needle used to create the tattoo.

PART 2 of my 7 yr old getting tatted! YES IM ANGRY YES I CALLED THE POLICE AND CPS #fypシ #viral #part2 https://gofund.me/3611a13f

The woman posted another long video on TikTok and said that her daughter’s paternal grandmother tried to convince her that the tattoo wasn’t real and it was actually henna.

The grandmother was also angry that the woman talked about the aunt on social media. She explained in social media comments that she “snitched” because she doesn’t want the aunt to draw tattoos on any other children.

PART 3 ‼️ 🤦‍♀️of MY 7yr old Getting tattooed by her aunt!! I am very angry #fypシ #viral #share beaware of who you leave your children around!! #liars ‼️#beaware

And here’s how folks reacted.

This person said they’re mad and it didn’t even happen to their kid.

Another TikTokker was shocked by something that was said.

And this TikTok user said they’d press charges if this happened to their kid.

Same. I would have totally called the cops.

What’s wrong with people?!

