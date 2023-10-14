‘I’d given myself an arrhythmia at 21 years old.’ Woman Shares How Her Caffeine Addiction Gave Her Serious Health Problems
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a moment in your life where you thought to yourself, “I drink way too much coffee!”
It happens to a lot of people, and a woman named Rachel posted a TikTok video where she talked about how her caffeine addiction got out of hand when she was in college and she was eventually diagnosed with a heart condition.
Rachel said she used to drink up to eight espresso shots every day when she was in college and, on top of that, she took caffeine pills at night to stay up.
She said she continued this cycle for a while and eventually went to see a doctor.
She said, “I was up, like all night, with palpitations, and I was just like, ‘Oh, it’s probably because I’m, like, stressed’. I was not putting two and two together, clearly… So I go to the cardiologist. Turns out, I’d given myself an arrhythmia at 21 years old. And I basically had to cut caffeine out of my life forever.”
Here’s her video.
Something tells me that this person had an underlying heart condition of some sort.
Just be kind to yourself, fam. And always consume in moderation.