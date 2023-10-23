‘If available, they will give you a car for free.’ Business Advisor Shares How People With Low Incomes Can Get Free Car Repairs From The Hub Garage
by Matthew Gilligan
Car troubles can be a huge pain in the neck AND they can also be incredibly expensive.
If you’ve ever had major repairs done on your vehicle, you know I’m speaking the truth.
But today we have some good news for you!
A woman who works as a business advisor posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how single mothers with low incomes can get their vehicles repaired for cheap.
The HUB Garage is a nonprofit organization that has repair shops in all 50 states and she said that if you’re a single mother with a low income, “they will literally repair your car at no charge.”
She added, “And, if available, they will give you a car for free.”
She said that the free cars come from donations but that women will want to check with the website about these deals because the HUB Garage’s applications are currently at capacity.
The woman said, “You have to figure out how to get on their waitlist in order to be notified when they reopen their portal.”
This is good info for single moms!
Here’s what she had to say.
Let’s see how folks reacted.
We’re glad she offered this info to people!
Thanks for the advice!
