‘If you see mirrors like this…’ Target Employee Exposes How They Know When Someone’s Stealing At Self-Checkout
So there really is a MAN in the mirror, huh?
And sounds like he’s watching y’all at self-service!
This Target employee has posted a video on TikTok showing a collection of globed mirrors above the self-service checkouts, where security are keeping an eye on those shoppers with itchy fingers!
“If you see mirrors like this in a Target, they are watching you,” the TikToker said.
They took their followers on a journey beyond a door and then upstairs at Target…
They reveal a view from upstairs into those mirrors to the floor below!
So self servicers, watch out! There is someone watching you and it ain’t just through the cameras!
We loved this behind the scenes look at Target!
Here’s the full clip:
@santi._s
They really do be watching us from above 😳 @kailah_rivera #fyp #target #secret #shopping
And here’s what folks thought of the Target mirrors:
We hear the cameras are a thing, yeah…
But the employee was watching the watched!
Some feel the mirrors ain’t working…
We still hate self-checkout.
Nobody likes self-checkout.
Get rid of self-checkout.
Please.