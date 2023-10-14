‘I’m exhausted just watching you have to do that.’ A Sanitation Worker Put Lazy People On Blast While On The Job
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes on TikTok, videos that people post totally backfire and the creators get put on blast for their behavior.
And that’s exactly what happened in the video that you’re about to see!
A sanitation worker in Indiana posted a video where he vented his frustrations with customers who he called “the laziest SOB’s ever.”
In the video, he said, “Look at this can” and he showed viewers a clean trash can that was easily picked up and dumped in his truck.
But then he showed viewers another trash can that was that he was definitely NOT pleased with.
In fact, it looked like a bit of a mess….
But it’s a trash can, so I’m not really sure what this guy was expecting…
He had to jump out of his truck to retrieve some trash that had fallen on the ground and you better believe that this annoyed the heck out of him.
Check out his video.
@debo7870
And folks weren’t too sympathetic toward this guy’s situation…here’s what some viewers had to say.
This person poked fun at him.
Another person seemed tired of his complaining.
And this TikTokker also made fun of him.
Zing!
Come on folks… don’t do this to your garbage collectors!
Some people are so lazy!
