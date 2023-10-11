‘I’m going to put a meeting on the calendar one week from today.’ Corporate Expert Shared The Warning Signs You Should Look For That Could Mean You’re Getting Fired Soon
A man who shares videos about corporate America on TikTok recently posted a video and talked to viewers about warning signs they need to be aware of when it comes to the behavior of their bosses.
The man portrayed a boss in his video and the text overlay reads, “Your manager one week before he fires you.”
Playing the boss, he said, “Whatever it is that you’re doing, keep doing it. I’m telling you, it is not going unnoticed, so just keep it up all right.”
Then he added, “By the way, I’m gonna share a doc with you. I need you to start filling it out on a weekly basis in detail. It’s essentially an activity tracker, so it just tells me exactly what you’re focused on Monday through Friday, hour by hour.”
Uh oh…
The man continued in his role as the boss, “So, again, no cause for concern, but just in case you forget, I’m going to put a meeting on the calendar one week from today, just so we can sync up on it and see how you’re doing with it.”
The message is clear: if this happens to you, it might be time to start looking for a new job.
Here’s what he had to say.
Now let’s see how people reacted.
Wise advice to heed.
Be careful out there, fam!