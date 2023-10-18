‘I’m just a chicken! I’m just a baby!’ A 25-Year-Old Woman Defended Herself For Still Living At Home
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, there’s nothing wrong AT ALL with living at home.
But, for some reason, people who live with their parents after a certain age seem to get criticized by others.
A 25-year-old woman posted a viral TikTok video and talked about why she lives at home at her age.
She responded to a viewer’s comment in her video about why she still lives at home and she admitted that she goes back and forth about moving out, but the pros seem to outweigh the cons for her.
And two of the big pros for her are living rent-free and getting to eat her mom’s cooking.
She also said that she’d “stare at the walls all day” if she lived on her own because she’s single and she added that this is probably the last time she’ll live with her parents so she might as well enjoy it.
She also admitted that maybe she’s not prepared for life on her own and said, “I’m just a chicken! I’m just a baby!”
Well, at least she’s honest…
Here’s what she had to say.
And here’s how people responded.
Hey, there’s nothing wrong with living with your folks!
And it sounds like this woman has it all figured out!