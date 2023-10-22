‘I’m working 10 and 12 hours shifts and that’s easier.’ Woman Commends Stay-At-Home Moms For The Difficult Jobs They Do
by Laura Lynott
This working mom knows just how tough it is to be a mom 24-7 and that’s why she’s glad to have a break at work!
She told her followers on TikTok that society maybe ain’t giving enough credit to how hard it is for stay-at-home moms!
“I’m probably about to offend someone with what I’m about to say but it needs to be said,” she told her followers.
“Going to work is like a break. Being at home all day with the toddler, that s**t’s not for the week, okay.”
“I’m working 10 and 12 hours shifts and that’s easier.” She added: “All respect to stay at home moms.”
Ouch. I know I’m starting to get flashbacks now… And Amen, props to the stay-at-home moms!
Sleepless nights, 24-7 on, it’s not an easy life and then service with a smile too. It’s the toughest job in the world but truth, it’s the best too, right?!
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what people thought of the escape to work mom:
Aw she feels seen. And so she should!
Another stay-at-home mom says working was easier.
Working moms and stay-at-home moms are all warriors, y’all!
Shout out to all the moms out there!
You’re the real heroes!