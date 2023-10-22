October 22, 2023 at 6:37 am

‘I’m working 10 and 12 hours shifts and that’s easier.’ Woman Commends Stay-At-Home Moms For The Difficult Jobs They Do

by Laura Lynott

This working mom knows just how tough it is to be a mom 24-7 and that’s why she’s glad to have a break at work!

She told her followers on TikTok that society maybe ain’t giving enough credit to how hard it is for stay-at-home moms!

“I’m probably about to offend someone with what I’m about to say but it needs to be said,” she told her followers.

“Going to work is like a break. Being at home all day with the toddler, that s**t’s not for the week, okay.”

“I’m working 10 and 12 hours shifts and that’s easier.” She added: “All respect to stay at home moms.”

Ouch. I know I’m starting to get flashbacks now… And Amen, props to the stay-at-home moms!

Sleepless nights, 24-7 on, it’s not an easy life and then service with a smile too. It’s the toughest job in the world but truth, it’s the best too, right?!

Here’s what people thought of the escape to work mom:

Aw she feels seen. And so she should!

Another stay-at-home mom says working was easier.

Working moms and stay-at-home moms are all warriors, y’all!

Shout out to all the moms out there!

You’re the real heroes!

