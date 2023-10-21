‘It honestly was very humbling.’ Therapist Gave A Woman Her Business Card After Overhearing Her Dinner Conversation
by Matthew Gilligan
You know things probably aren’t going too well when a professional therapist hands you their card out of nowhere because you seem distraught.
That’s what happened to a woman who was out to dinner with a friend. She didn’t know that a mental health professional was sitting next to her and the therapist ended up handing her a business card.
The text overlay on the woman’s video reads, “Never forgetting the time my best friend and I went out to dinner to talk about our lives and a therapist who sat at the table next to us, gave us her business card.”
The incident obviously left an impression on the woman, because she shared a video on TikTok about it and you better believe that thing went viral!
Here’s her video.
@mrsnaydeen
It honestly was very humbling. #fyp #foryoupage #storytime #funny
And here’s how people responded.
This TikTokker had a similar experience.
Another viewer was given a card after they were seen crying on a plane.
And this individual has definitely been eavesdropped on before!
I can’t say that something like this has ever happened to me…
But there’s always a first time for everything!
