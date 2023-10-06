‘It’s sluggish to adapt to paradigm-shifting events.’ Artificial Intelligence Underperform Human Stock Traders By More Than 100%
by Trisha Leigh
To be fair, a lot of people are also terrible at tradings stocks, so maybe these deficits could be a training issue?
Either way, if you’re think a computer might be able to advise you as far as making money in the market, experts say you might want to think again.
In fact, AI-managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) didn’t even cash in on a surge created by the hype over its own tech.
Eric Ghysels, a University of North Carolina economics professor, says AI has its strengths, but also plenty of weaknesses.
“It can be speedier than human investors moment-to-moment but it’s sluggish to adapt to paradigm-shifting events like the war in Ukraine – and even the rise of AI. For now, AI is limited to plagiarizing history.”
That means that, for now, humans are still the way to go.
Browsing the oldest AI-run portfolio, AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), this theory seems to hold up.
IBM’s Watson AI calculated its bets based on data points gathered from news, analytics, social media, etc, and still, it underperformed pretty significantly.
Since 2017 its had a return of only 44% while human-run counterparts boasted a 93%.
Ghysel and others believe that, given all of the technology AI has at its disposal, these are pretty lame performance results.
Some believe that AI will improve drastically over time, but for that, we will have to wait and see.
Others, like business advisor Jack Butler, are ok with writing it off.
“I think mistakes are going to be made early on, and I don’t really want to be part of those mistakes.”
As with everything when it comes to AI, it seems like a game of wait and see.
The future is still coming, and I doubt we’ll see one where AI is ignored.
