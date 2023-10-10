October 10, 2023 at 4:28 am

‘It’s very porous. It’s expensive.’ A Real Estate Expert Talked About Things That People Definitely Should Never Put In Their Homes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

Real estate agents typically have pretty strong feelings about what they think should and shouldn’t be in houses and this guy is no exception.

He posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that he was going to show them “the worst things to put in your home that I would avoid.”

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

The man started by saying, “Marble anything: It’s very porous. It’s expensive.”

He also added that if people have children or pets that make messes, marble is a nightmare.

He also advised against wall ovens and shag carpet.

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

The real estate agent continued and said that he thinks it’s also best to avoid notched cabinet doors, dual sinks, and square sinks.

This guys seems pretty passionate about this stuff!

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

Check out what he had to say.

@therealestatefamily

Do NOT put these items in your home. #homedecor #homedecorideas #homerenovation

♬ original sound – gibbonsgroup

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer does not agree with something that this guy said.

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

Another TikTokker said he should have included alternative options in his video.

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

And this person said that wall ovens are just fine.

Source: TikTok/@therealestatefamily

I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about.

It’s the internet, right? Everybody’s telling the truth, yeah?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter