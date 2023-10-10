‘It’s very porous. It’s expensive.’ A Real Estate Expert Talked About Things That People Definitely Should Never Put In Their Homes
by Matthew Gilligan
Real estate agents typically have pretty strong feelings about what they think should and shouldn’t be in houses and this guy is no exception.
He posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that he was going to show them “the worst things to put in your home that I would avoid.”
The man started by saying, “Marble anything: It’s very porous. It’s expensive.”
He also added that if people have children or pets that make messes, marble is a nightmare.
He also advised against wall ovens and shag carpet.
The real estate agent continued and said that he thinks it’s also best to avoid notched cabinet doors, dual sinks, and square sinks.
This guys seems pretty passionate about this stuff!
Check out what he had to say.
@therealestatefamily
Do NOT put these items in your home. #homedecor #homedecorideas #homerenovation
And here’s how people reacted.
One viewer does not agree with something that this guy said.
Another TikTokker said he should have included alternative options in his video.
And this person said that wall ovens are just fine.
I’m sure he knows what he’s talking about.
It’s the internet, right? Everybody’s telling the truth, yeah?