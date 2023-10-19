October 19, 2023 at 5:11 pm

‘I’ve been doing this for years.’ Bath & Body Works Customer Shares Hack To Reuse That Last Bit Of Candle

by Laura Lynott

Times are hard with inflation, so if you wanna keep a scent in your room for longer with those candles, this is a hack for you!

@mssylvee told her TikTok followers: “Using every bit of these candles lol. Don’t throw away those candles.”

She went on to show us something rather waxy and brilliant via a TikTok video.

First, she carefully poured hot water onto candles that were running low – of course it was not lit at the time!

Then, she waited for the hot water to cool and that wax to stiffen.

She grabbed three neat circular pieces of wax from each candle holder and stacked them up.

Then she broke up the pieces of wax and stored them in a closed jar, ready to use another time…

Here’s the full enlightening video:

@mssylvee

Don’t throw away those candles!! 🕯️

♬ original sound – J.CABB

Here’s what folk thought of this bright spark!

Some don’t feel the saving is worthwhile…

We do hope not, don’t ruin it for us…

Wow, some folk never waste – kinda admirable!

We’ve gotta try this! Looks smart!

