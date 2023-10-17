‘I’ve never had a check lost, so you don’t have to worry.’ Tenant Catches Landlord Lying About Not Receiving His Rent And He Has Video Evidence
by Laura Lynott
A tenant filmed himself dropping a $1825 rent check into a mailbox, after a landlord claimed he NEVER got it!
@Jamesdapper said his landlord had previously claimed he hadn’t received a rent check.
So this time the tenant was not about to mess around! He went out of his way to meet the landlord to give him the rent in his hand.
But when that failed, he recorded himself dropping it in the landlord’s mailbox – and then was able to prove he DID get that check!
“My landlord tried to accuse me of not paying rent for the second time,” @Jamesdapper told his followers.
“I texted my landlord ‘What time will you be in Monday, I want to give you the rent?'” the TikToker said.
“He says ’12 noon.’ I says ‘How long you gonna be there?’. He says ‘Until 3.’
“I’m normally not home ’til 4, cause I work so late. So, I have to modify my schedule to get off to give this man his rent.
“He said ‘You should just leave it in the mailbox 1A.’
“I say ‘Sir, I’d rather hand it to you in person. I just want to make sure it gets to you, is all.’
The landlord responds: “I’ve never had a check lost, so you don’t have to worry.”
The guy continues: “I’d hate for mine to be the first, I’ll drop by your office Monday….”
James says Monday “rolls around.”
He leaves work and grabs a check. He makes his way to pay the landlord.
He texted the landlord and said he’d be there in about 30 minutes but when he got there, the landlord wasn’t there.
And the landlord didn’t answer a text.
He called the landlord and he told him to leave it in the mailbox again.
“So, I did this,” the TikToker says and flicks to a video he recorded dropping the rent into the mailbox.
He recorded himself putting the rent check in an envelope and then in the mailbox.
But the landlord later tells him he had not received his rent.
James said: “At this point I called him…. ‘Sir, I have a video of me putting my check in your mailbox and I have a receipt, so I can come and show you this receipt, I can show you this video, to prove that I attempted to pay it on time.
‘I’ll refund the money to my bank account because it’s made in your name… and I will pay you once I get it back.’
The tenant then claims his landlord responded: “I think I did get it, let me go check.”
A text then shows the landlord stating: “Yes, I did,” get the rent.
The landlord called James back and said: “I found out, I just misplaced it.”
Well, this sounds quite a delightful rental….
Watch the full clip here:
@jamesdapper
August 1st, 2023 was the 2nd time my landlord acted like he didnt get the rent
